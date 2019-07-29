Monday, July 29th | 26 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Barbara Streisand Calls Antisemitism One of Most ‘Vexxing, Terrifying Issues of Our Times’

Head of Human Rights Watch Refuses to Say Israel Has Right to Exist as Jewish State

UK Minister Confirms Existing Terror Sanctions on Hamas Will Remain in Place Post-Brexit

‘My Experience Hardly an Isolated Case,’ Victim of Antisemitic Attack in Germany City of Potsdam Says

The Car’s Camera Will Notify Authorities About Problems, Says Israel’s Mobileye CEO

Waze Launches New Carpool Feature in Israel

Miami Jewish Community on Edge After Shooting Outside Synagogue

Britain Tells Iran: Release Ship to ‘Come Out of the Dark’

Does Bahrain Expect Returns on Its Now-Public Association With Israel?

Trump Rejects Racism Charge, Throws It at Black Lawmaker

July 29, 2019 9:49 am
0

Erdoğan Says Turkey Won’t Keep Silent Regarding Israel’s ‘Crimes’

avatar by JNS.org

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 8, 2019. Photo: Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo.

JNS.org – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday that he opposes anyone who supports Israel and its “state terror.”

“We do not approve of silence on the state terror that Israel blatantly carries out in Palestine,” said Erdoğan according to Iran’s Press TV.

Speaking to senior provincial officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara, Erdoğan said that “whoever is on the side of Israel, let everyone know that we are against them.”

Erdoğan, an Islamist politician who often criticizes Israel, suffered a major blow earlier this year when the opposition won control of Istanbul in a repeat mayoral election after Erdoğan’s AKP forced a re-vote.

Related coverage

July 29, 2019 10:04 am
0

Does Bahrain Expect Returns on Its Now-Public Association With Israel?

JNS.org - Israel often sits at the center of attention in the Middle East, blamed for most of the troubles...

Meanwhile, tensions between Turkey and NATO countries continued as Russia delivered the first shipment of its advanced S-400 missile-defense system to Turkey. The Turkish president said that Turkey would use the system next year.

In the wake of Turkey’s acceptance of the S-400, the United States removed Turkey from the F-35 joint strike fighter program, saying that the Russian defense system could be used to glean intelligence about the advanced fighter aircraft.

“The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities,” the White House said in a statement earlier this month.

“Turkey has been a longstanding and trusted partner and NATO Ally for over 65 years, but accepting the S-400 undermines the commitments all NATO Allies made to each other to move away from Russian systems,” the statement continued.

Russia is seeking to boost ties with Ankara in order to take advantage of the tension with the United States.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.