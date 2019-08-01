3 IDF Troops Wounded by Palestinian Terrorist Who Infiltrated From Gaza

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian on Thursday after he crossed the border from Gaza and fired at the troops, wounding three of them, the Israeli military said.

During the incident, a military statement said, an Israeli tank targeted a post belonging to Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group that runs the Gaza Strip. There were no immediate reports of any Palestinian casualties as a result of the tank fire.

In the statement, the military said an “assailant fired at the troops” after he infiltrated through Israel‘s security fence along the Gaza frontier.

“The troops … responded with fire towards him, resulting in the assailant’s death,” it said. “An officer was moderately injured and two other combat soldiers were lightly injured as a result of the attacker’s fire.”