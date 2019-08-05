Conference of Presidents Taps William Daroff as New CEO

JNS.org – The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, an umbrella group with 53 member organizations, has selected William Daroff as its next CEO, JNS has learned.

Daroff, currently senior vice president for public policy and director of the Washington office of the Jewish Federations, steps into the lead executive role held for 33 years by Malcolm Hoenlein.

Hoenlein, who last year announced his intention to retire from his dual role of CEO and executive vice chairman of the Conference, will remain with the organization to ensure a smooth transition, to be of counsel and work on agreed-upon projects.

Founded in 1959, the Conference serves to build consensus among politically and religiously diverse Jewish organizations on issues key to the American Jewish community and Jewish concerns worldwide, and to strengthen the relationship between the American Jewish community and the State of Israel.