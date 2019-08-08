Thursday, August 8th | 7 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

South African School Principal Apologizes for Picture Showing Students Making Nazi Salute

Historic Buenos Aires Synagogue Restored to Argentine Jewish Community

‘Four Antisemitic Crimes Per Day Since 2001,’ Official German Statistics Reveal

What the Latest Streak of Mega-Investments Means for Israeli Tech

Israeli Pharmaceutical Company Teva Beat Analysts’ Consensus, But Its Big Battles Are Still Up Ahead

Groups Call on California to Safeguard ‘Biased Agenda’ of Proposed Ethnic-Studies Track

Father of Murdered Israeli Yeshiva Student: ‘We Received a Gift for Almost 19 Years’

House Legislation Seeks to Restore USAID Projects to Palestinian Areas

Canadian Government Reviewing Court Decision Prohibiting West Bank Wine Labeled ‘Products of Israel’

Germany to Put 92-Year-Old Man on Trial for Nazi Crimes

August 8, 2019 10:04 am
0

Turkey Will Not Allow Safe Zone Agreement to Be Delayed: Foreign Minister

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference in Ankara,  Aug. 8, 2019. Photo: Cem Ozdel / Turkish Foreign Ministry / Handout via Reuters.

Turkey will not allow efforts to establish a safe zone with the United States in northeast Syria to stall in the same way that their agreement on control of the Syrian town of Manbij has been delayed, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

The Manbij roadmap was an agreement made between the NATO allies last year for the withdrawal of the Kurdish YPG militia from the town. Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist organization.

Turkey and the United States agreed on Wednesday to establish a joint operation center in Turkey to coordinate and manage a planned safe zone in northeast Syria, a move that appeared to reduce the chance of imminent Turkish military action.

“We will not allow these efforts (on the safe zone) to turn into the Manbij roadmap,” Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara. He said he and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo drew up the roadmap in June last year, and that it was supposed to be executed within 90 days.

Related coverage

August 8, 2019 10:34 am
0

Arson Balloon Attacks on Southern Israel Resume

JNS.org - A fire that broke out on Wednesday in the Gaza-adjacent Simhoni forest was the result of an arson...

“But the United States delayed this with many excuses, such as joint patrols,” he said.

Ankara has repeatedly expressed its frustration with the slow progress over Manbij. In the past month, officials have also expressed impatience over talks with the United States regarding the safe zone proposed by US President Donald Trump last year.

On Wednesday, Washington and Ankara said they had agreed to establish the operation center for the safe zone, but gave few details. Their statements followed three days of talks between military delegations and months of stalemate over how far the safe zone should extend into Syria and who should command forces patrolling it.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.