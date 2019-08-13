Tuesday, August 13th | 12 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Notorious British Antisemite and Holocaust Denier Banned From France Until 2059

Israel to Invest $8.6 Million in New Plastic Recycling Technologies

Right-Wing MKs to Congress: Palestinian Statehood Far More Dangerous Than BDS

Pompeo: ‘Clock is Ticking’ on Iran Arms Embargo

IDF Thwarts Third Infiltration Attempt from Gaza in a Week

Israel’s Interior Security Minister Advocates Right of Jews to Pray on Temple Mount in Jerusalem

Steinmetz Will Fight Corruption Charges in Geneva Court: Lawyer

Blasts from Iraqi Militia Weapons Depot Kill One, Injure 29

Saudi-Led Coalition Says Houthi Drone ‘Fell’ Inside Yemen

Former Iranian Prisoner: I Was Tortured Into Making Israeli Spy Confession

August 13, 2019 11:18 am
0

Saudi-Led Coalition Says Houthi Drone ‘Fell’ Inside Yemen

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People walk at the scene of an air strike that hit a gas station near a hospital in Kutaf district of the northwestern province of Saada, Yemen March 28, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Naif Rahma.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said an explosive-laden drone launched on Tuesday by the group in the direction of Saudi Arabia had fallen inside Yemeni territory.

The Iran-aligned Houthis said earlier they had launched drone attacks on the airport of Abha in southwest Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, denied that Abha had come under attack.

Cited by the official Saudi Press Agency, he said a drone launched by the Houthis from the Yemeni capital Sanaa “fell” over a residential area in Amran, a province controlled by the group just north of Sanaa.

Related coverage

August 13, 2019 2:22 pm
0

Notorious British Antisemite and Holocaust Denier Banned From France Until 2059

A notorious British antisemite and Holocaust denier has been banned from entering France for the next 40 years. According to The...

Neither side reported any casualties.

The Houthis, who control Sanaa and most of Yemen’s other populous areas, have stepped up attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia in recent months. In response, the Saudi-led coalition has targeted military sites belonging to the group, especially around Sanaa.

The attacks are complicating UN-led peace efforts.

The Western-backed Sunni Muslim coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE intervened in Yemen in 2015 to try to restore a Yemeni government ousted from power in Sanaa by the Houthis.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed millions to the brink of famine.

In the past week, violence has flared in the southern port city of Aden between government forces based there and southern separatists who had been fighting alongside them against the Houthis.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.