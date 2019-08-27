Tuesday, August 27th | 27 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Two Dead in Gaza Motorcycle Explosion, Officials Say

Honduras Set to Open Trade Office in Jerusalem in Move Viewed as Prelude to Embassy Move

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Seeks Donations as Funding Slips

Elderly Jewish Man Assaulted With Brick During Morning Walk in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights Recovering From Injuries

IDF Identifies Iranian General Responsible for Attempted Drone Attack From Syria

Four Mortars Fired Into Southern Israel From Gaza, as Border Tensions Simmer

Hezbollah Said to Be Planning ‘Calculated Strike’ Against Israel After Beirut Drone Incident

New Poll: Palestinians Want All of Jerusalem, Prisoners Not as High a Priority as Widely Thought

Ahead of Meeting, Turkey Expects Russia to Help Rein in Syrian Forces

US State Department Removes ‘Palestinian Territories’ Listing From Website

August 27, 2019 4:22 pm
0

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Seeks Donations as Funding Slips

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl speaks during a news conference at a UN-run school in Gaza City in January 2018. Photo: Reuters / Suhaib Salem.

The head of a UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, which is under an investigation over suspected internal misconduct, said on Tuesday it still needed $150 million in donations to keep it operating until the end of this year.

Pierre Krahenbuhl, commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, said Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium had suspended their contributions to the organization while the UN inquiry was under way.

“Our (2019) budget for all UNRWA operations in Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon is $1.2 billion. At this moment we have a remaining shortfall of $150 million,” Krahenbuhl said.

UNRWA provides services to about 5 million Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and the West Bank and Gaza. Most are descendants of some 700,000 Palestinians who were driven out of their homes or fled fighting in the 1948 war that led to Israel’s creation.

Related coverage

August 27, 2019 4:34 pm
0

Honduras Set to Open Trade Office in Jerusalem in Move Viewed as Prelude to Embassy Move

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and his wife will travel to Israel this coming weekend to open a trade office...

An UNRWA spokeswoman said on Tuesday that Krahenbuhl was notified last March that an investigation was underway by the UN Secretariat in New York “based on allegations received against UNRWA personnel relating to unsatisfactory conduct.” She did not elaborate.

At the news conference, Krahenbuhl urged all parties to await official findings, pledging: “We will not only act on them, we will abide by them.”

Last year the United States, UNRWA’s biggest donor, said it was halting its aid of $360 million per year to what it called an “irredeemably flawed operation.”

Washington has been critical of the United Nations count of Palestinian refugees, questioning a “right of return” claimed by the Palestinians as part of any eventual peace settlement with Israel.

In May, US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt told the UN Security Council that UNRWA should be effectively dismantled. UNRWA’s mandate, which has been repeatedly renewed by the UN General Assembly, runs until June 30, 2020.

“The vast majority of countries today are very clear about their support to UNRWA’s mandate and their recognition that Palestinian refugees need to continue to be assisted, respected, and see their rights defended,” said Krahenbuhl.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.