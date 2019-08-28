Wednesday, August 28th | 28 Av 5779

August 28, 2019 4:48 pm
0

Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 US Voters Disapprove of Trump's Jewish 'Disloyalty' Comment

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters / Leah Millis.

A majority of American voters rejected President Donald Trump’s comment last week that US Jews who supported Democrats were either ignorant or disloyal, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll.

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump told reporters on Aug. 20 while speaking about recent controversies involving Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

The poll results found that 59 percent of registered voters disapproved of Trump’s statement — including 86 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of independents.

Republicans, on the other hand, backed the president’s assertion by a 51-25 percent margin.

The poll also showed that Trump’s disapproval rating among US Jews remained at 71%.

