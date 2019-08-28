US Sanctions Networks It Says Are Connected to Iran’s Government, Military

Wednesday, August 28th | 27 Av 5779

August 28, 2019 11:04 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps march in a parade in Tehran, Sept. 22, 2011. Photo: Reuters / Stringer / File.

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two networks it said were linked to Iran‘s government and military organizations, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

One of the networks used a Hong Kong-based front company to evade US and international sanctions and target US technology and components for people tied to Iran‘s government and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

The other network obtained Nuclear Suppliers Group–controlled aluminum alloy products for companies owned or controlled by Iran‘s Defense Ministry, the department said.

The sanctions are part of a US campaign to increase economic pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program. Washington ditched a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and five other countries and has reimposed sanctions on the country.

