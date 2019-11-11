Monday, November 11th | 13 Heshvan 5780

November 11, 2019
Thailand’s Navy Purchases Israeli Counter-Drone System

avatar by Udi Etsion / CTech

A US Air Force officer passes in front of a MQ-9 Reaper drone at the Kandahar air base, Afghanistan, Jan. 23, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Omar Sobhani.

CTech – Thailand’s navy has recently acquired a counter-drone system from Israel-based Skylock Systems, the latter announced Sunday. While the financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, a person familiar with the matter who spoke to Calcalist on condition of anonymity valued the deal at NIS 15 million ($4.29 million).

The Thai Navy will receive the counter-drone system within the next eight months, according to the agreement.

Skylock was founded in 2018 by the Avnon Group and is based in the central Israeli town Petah Tikva. Its system enables security teams to locate and capture unauthorized drones once one has been detected. The specific system acquired by the Thai navy is designed to protect naval ports and has an operating range of 10 kilometers intended to protect their airspace.

This is not the first time Thailand has turned to Israel for counter-drone systems. In January 2018, Calcalist reported that a short-range drone defense system developed by Israeli arms manufacturer IMI Systems (Israeli Military Industries) was used for the first time by the Thai Air Force.

