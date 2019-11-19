Tuesday, November 19th | 21 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Extremists Hate the United States — and Not Just Because of Israel

Finding the ‘Why’ of Life Will Ease Your Suffering

76-Year-Old Berlin Pensioner Beaten Up in Broad Daylight by Antisemitic Assailant

Has the Iranian Empire Overreached?

Trump Administration Shift on Settlements Draws Mixed Responses From Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups in US

Truth Is Not Selective: Poland vs. Netflix

Lebanon: On the Verge of Collapse

How the US Can Win Its ‘Maximum Pressure’ War Against Iran

Tel Aviv’s Free Shabbat Public Transport Service to Start Friday

2020 Democratic Candidates Say Jewish Settlements ‘Illegal,’ Slam US Reconsideration of Policy

November 19, 2019 10:54 am
0

UN Event to Highlight Jewish Refugees Expelled From Arab Countries

avatar by Karys Rhea

Jewish refugees at an Israeli transit camp in 1950. Photo: Jewish Agency for Israel via Wikimedia Commons.

An event will be held next month at the United Nations headquarters in New York to raise awareness in the international community about the nearly-one million Jewish refugees who were expelled from Arab countries around the time of the establishment of the State of Israel seven decades ago.

Former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan will be a keynote speaker at the gathering, which is being organized by Israel’s UN Mission and the Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa (JIMENA) organization.

Idan now lives in exile in the US after controversy erupted in her home country in 2017 when she posted a selfie with Miss Israel Adar Gandelsman.

Other speakers will include Israel’s UN envoy, Danny Danon, and the Trump administration’s special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism, Elan Carr.

Danon said in a statement on Monday, “The story of nearly a million Jews who were brutally expelled from their homes has so far received no UN attention, and has even been deliberately downplayed to focus solely on the Palestinian narrative. The State of Israel must voice support for Jewish refugees and correct this historical injustice.”

JIMENA Executive Director Sarah Levin said, “As we enter the fifth year of Jewish Refugee Commemoration Day, there is a growing urgency to center and elevate the voices of Mizrahi and Sephardic Jews, whose collective experiences and perspectives provide an important lens to approach contemporary issues of antisemitism, minority rights in the Middle East and efforts to delegitimize Israel.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.