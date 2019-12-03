Suspect Arrested After Vandalization of Historic DC Synagogue

“In these moments, it’s important to remember that it is not a shame but an honor to be a Jew,” the rabbis added. “We can and will respond to this hateful act with open doors, in resilience and spirit, living Jewish lives of joy, optimism and pride.”
The mayor of Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser, tweeted on Monday, “@SixthandI is a pillar of DC values — a center of inclusivity, community, and spirituality. That members of our community had to face anti-Semitism during a weekend focused on gratitude is heartbreaking and today we send them and the entire DC Jewish community a signal of love, strength, and solidarity.”
“Hate crimes against any of our communities have no place in DC and we will continue to work vigilantly with MPD to pursue every resource to prevent these acts and hold perpetrators accountable,” she added.
