UK Actor Sacha Baron Cohen Shares Honor of Golden Globes Nomination for 'The Spy' With Executed Israeli Agent Eli Cohen's Family

December 9, 2019 2:34 pm
UK Actor Sacha Baron Cohen Shares Honor of Golden Globes Nomination for ‘The Spy’ With Executed Israeli Agent Eli Cohen’s Family

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the European Premiere of Alice Through the Looking Glass at a cinema in London, Britain, May 10, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Paul Hackett / File.

British-Jewish actor Sacha Baron Cohen was nominated on Monday for a Golden Globe for his role as famous Israeli agent Eli Cohen in the Netflix miniseries “The Spy.”

Golden Globes nominations were announced early Monday on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Facebook page and Cohen received a nomination for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.”

Following the news, he wrote on Twitter, “I am hugely proud of The Spy and thrilled that it has been seen and embraced by audiences around the globe. I share this recognition with Eli Cohen’s family and everyone who worked on The Spy.”

He added, “A heartfelt thank you to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honour. I have long wanted to move away from comedy and do something uncommercial, not reliant on jokes, that few people would see.”

“The Spy,” a six-episode miniseries, is based on the true story of Eli Cohen being selected by the Mossad to infiltrate the Syrian government in the 1960s using a fake persona as a wealthy businessman named Kamel Amin Thaabet. The Syrian government eventually discovered Cohen’s true identity and he was publicly hanged in Damascus in May 1965.

The 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards will air live NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

