At Last Minute, Israeli UN Envoy Danny Danon’s Term Extended Again, Until May

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon’s term was set to expire on Tuesday night, but at the last minute it was extended until May by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Danon, 48, is a former Likud MK who has served as the Jewish state’s UN envoy since October 2015.

His term was similarly extended by Netanyahu this past summer.

When Danon was first appointed to the post, Netanyahu said of him, “The UN stage is important at this time, and I am convinced that Danny will struggle with all his might to represent the truth in the international arena.”

Danon took the UN job after a brief stint as Israel’s science, technology and space minister.

He was previously a deputy minister of defense, before a dispute with Netanyahu over Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014 led to his firing.