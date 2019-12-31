Tuesday, December 31st | 4 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Named 1 of 5 Breakout Stars of Decade by Hollywood Reporter

Trump Blames Iran as Protests Erupt Outside US Embassy in Iraq

The December Doldrums in Full Force

US Jewish Leaders Condemn Deadly Weekend Shooting Attack at Texas Church

At Last Minute, Israeli UN Envoy Danny Danon’s Term Extended Again, Until May

Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia on Drug Charges Secretly Moved to New Prison, Without Warm Clothes

Israel’s Foreign Minister Warns Iran Not to ‘Drag Us Into’ Iraq Crisis

Startup Employees Make Double the Average Israeli Wage, Report Says

Israel Economic Growth Slows to 3.3%, Weakest Since 2015

Israel Can Be a World Leader in Personalized Medicine, IIA Chief Says

December 31, 2019 3:32 pm
0

At Last Minute, Israeli UN Envoy Danny Danon’s Term Extended Again, Until May

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, addresses a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East. Photo: UN Photo / Loey Felipe.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon’s term was set to expire on Tuesday night, but at the last minute it was extended until May by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Danon, 48, is a former Likud MK who has served as the Jewish state’s UN envoy since October 2015.

His term was similarly extended by Netanyahu this past summer.

When Danon was first appointed to the post, Netanyahu said of him, “The UN stage is important at this time, and I am convinced that Danny will struggle with all his might to represent the truth in the international arena.”

Related coverage

December 31, 2019 2:54 pm
0

Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia on Drug Charges Secretly Moved to New Prison, Without Warm Clothes

A young Israeli-American woman jailed in Russia has been secretly moved to a new prison, Israeli media outlets reported on...

Danon took the UN job after a brief stint as Israel’s science, technology and space minister.

He was previously a deputy minister of defense, before a dispute with Netanyahu over Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014 led to his firing.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.