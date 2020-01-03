Friday, January 3rd | 6 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Canadian NDP Party Leader Seeks ‘Very Strong’ Relationship With Jewish Community, Says BDS ‘Not Path to Peace’

‘When Any Jew Is Targeted, We Are All Targeted’: Activists Promote Upcoming New York Rally Against Antisemitism

US Says Killing Top Iranian General Foiled Plot Against Americans

Hezbollah, Hamas and Assad Regime Praise Soleimani, Vow Revenge for Iranian General’s Death

Killing of Top Iranian General Has ‘Major Security Implications’ for US Homeland, Including Jewish Sites, Expert Warns

Jews From Around Globe Pledge to Participate in #JewishandProud Day Initiative on Monday

Israel Aerospace to Build Israel’s Next Communication Satellite

South African Photographer Kidnapped in Syria Back Home: Source

The Biggest Cyber Disasters Are Still Ahead, Says Former Military Cyber Chief

Greece, Israel and Cyprus Call Turkey’s Planned Libya Deployment ‘Dangerous Escalation’

January 3, 2020 11:38 am
0

Israel Aerospace to Build Israel’s Next Communication Satellite

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country’s biggest defense contractor, is seen at its offices next to Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Or Yehuda, Feb. 27, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Baz Ratner.

State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday it signed with the Israeli government to build the country’s next communication satellite.

The satellite, to be called Dror-1, is supposed to operate for 15 years, handling Israel’s satellite communication needs, and will be built mostly from locally-developed technology.

The company did not disclose financial details.

“The government’s decision was made from the understanding that this is a vital capability of the State of Israel and it requires ensuring complete independence in the field, while preserving the knowledge and expertise accumulated over the years in Israel,” IAI said in a statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.