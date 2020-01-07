Nearly Half of Israelis Traveled Abroad in 2019

CTech – In 2019, 4.3 million Israelis, nearly half of the country’s 9.1 million citizens, traveled abroad, according to data published Monday by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). Of those who left the country last year, 2.1 million traveled abroad twice or more during 2019.

Throughout the year, people exited Israel’s borders 9.2 million times, an 8% increase from 2018. The vast majority of the departures, 8.3 million, involved air travel, a 7% increase year-over-year. Some 777,000 people exited the country by land, nearly two-thirds of them Israelis traveling to Egypt’s Sinai region, a 31% increase from 2018, according to CBS data.