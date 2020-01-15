York University Reinstates Both Pro-Israel, Anti-Israel Student Groups After Clash

JNS.org – York University in Toronto, Canada, reinstated a pro-Israel student group on Monday after it was suspended following Students Against Israeli Apartheid (SAIA) protesting a local Herut Canada event on Nov. 20, which featured reservists from the Israel Defense Forces.

Before, during and after the event, anti-Israel SAIA protesters clashed with pro-Israel students.

SAIA was also suspended and reinstated.

The suspensions meant that the student groups’ privileges were temporarily revoked, including reserving rooms, and putting up posters and tables around campus for other events.