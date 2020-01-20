Monday, January 20th | 23 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Italian Jews Praise Appointment of Expert Milena Santerini to Combat Rising Antisemitism

Explosives-Rigged Balloons, Likely Launched From Gaza, Found Next to Central Israel Moshav

On MLK Day, US Jewish Groups Pay Tribute to Late Civil Rights Leader

Honduras Formally Declares Hezbollah a Terrorist Organization

Foreign Powers Back Libya Ceasefire as Commander’s Forces Choke Oil Flows

Pope Francis Condemns ‘Barbaric Upsurge of Antisemitism’ in Meeting with US Jewish Advocacy Group

Dozens of Iraqi Protesters Wounded as Anti-Government Unrest Resumes

Soleimani Strike Marks a Potential Turning Point for Iranian Protesters

World Leaders Converge on Jerusalem for the 5th World Holocaust Forum

Despite Mergers and Ousters on Right and Left, Israel’s Electoral Map Looks Similar to Previous Election

January 20, 2020 1:14 pm
0

On MLK Day, US Jewish Groups Pay Tribute to Late Civil Rights Leader

avatar by Barney Breen-Portnoy

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, DC. Photo: Reuters / Allison Shelley.

As Americans marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, US Jewish groups paid tribute to the late iconic civil rights leader.

“In a time of growing hate and intolerance, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words and work are more vital than ever,” the American Jewish Committee (AJC) tweeted. “We honor his legacy and continue our decades-long struggle to help fulfill his dream of equality and peace.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) wrote, “Today, on #MLK Day, we recommit to fighting for justice and fair treatment to all. It is imperative that we continue the work that Dr. King pioneered years ago.”

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) stated, “On #MLKDay, we are honoring the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his commitment to non-violence in the struggle to achieve racial equality.”

The Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, also noted the occasion, commenting, “Today we honor the legacy and memory of Dr. #MartinLutherKingJr, whose vision and leadership helped to usher in the Civil Rights Era and give equality to millions of Americans. He remains an inspiration to billions worldwide who care for justice and equality.”

In a New York Daily News oped published on Monday, Susannah Heschel — the daughter of late Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, who famously marched with King in Selma in 1965 — called for renewed solidarity between blacks and Jews.

Referring to recent tensions between the two communities, Heschel — a Jewish Studies professor at Dartmouth College — said, “This present moment of anger will not last; it cannot, or we will destroy ourselves. Can the glorious memory of God’s great gift to this country, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., inspire us to turn to one another in gratitude? It must.”

King would have turned 91 last week, had he not been gunned down by an assassin in Memphis in 1968.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.