Terrorist Who Stabbed Three in London Made Antisemitic Statements Online

The terrorist who stabbed three people in London over the weekend before being shot to death by police had made antisemitic postings online in the past, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

Sudesh Amman, 20, had been released from prison last month after serving a three-year sentence for terrorism-related offenses. While he was under surveillance following his release, police failed to anticipate his stabbing rampage on Streatham High Street, in which he severely wounded two people and lightly injured another.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, along with numerous radical Islamist posts, Amman said on WhatsApp that London Muslims were being slaughtered and placed in conditions worse than concentration camps, then added that Jews were doing even worse to Muslims.

Other messages showed Amman’s radicalism, fascination with violence and admiration for the Islamic State terror group.

Related coverage Jewish Groups Call for Action Against Portuguese Cartoonist Over Antisemitic Images Two blatantly antisemitic cartoons published recently by one of Portugal's leading weekly news magazines have sparked condemnation from international Jewish...

In a message to a family member, he said that it was permissible under the Quran for ISIS terrorists to rape Yazidi women.

In another, he told his girlfriend, “If you can’t make a bomb because family, friends or spies are watching or suspecting you, take a knife, molotov, sound bombs or a car at night and attack the tourists (crusaders), police and soldiers of taghut [tyranny], or western embassies in every country you are in this planet.”

In 2017, he posted a picture of the late ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and said to his brother that ISIS “can never die” and talked of the “reward” waiting for those who wage jihad. He later linked to an ISIS publication and told a sibling he would “rather blow myself up” and wanted to know “how to make bombs.”

Police became aware of Amman’s activity in April 2018 due to his dissemination of radical materials on the Telegram message app, which has been used extensively by ISIS itself. They found manuals on bomb-making, knife-fighting and combat techniques. Amman was later found to be in possession of bomb-making materials.

“Much of his fascination with conducting an attack was focused on using a knife but reference was also made to committing acid attacks on mopeds,” the CPS said.

Alexi Boon, who conducted the investigation into Amman’s activities said, “His fascination with dying in the name of terrorism was clear in a notepad we recovered from his home. Amman had scrawled his ‘life goals’ in the notepad and top of the list, above family activities, was dying a martyr and going to ‘Jannah’ — the afterlife.”

Reuters reported that, following the attack, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had come “to the end of patience” with the early release policy and lack of supervision of offenders like Amman.

“I think the idea of automatic early release for people who obviously continue to pose a threat to the public has come to the end of its useful life,” he stated.

“We do think it’s time to take action to ensure that people — irrespective of the law that we’re bringing in — people in the current stream do not qualify automatically for early release,” Johnson added.