Thursday, March 26th | 1 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Imposes Fresh Sanctions on Iranian Individuals, Companies for Alleged Terror Ties

NYU Condemns Ex-Student’s ‘Shameful’ and ‘Callous’ Tweet Mocking First Israeli Coronavirus Death

‘Hamilton’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Flaunts His Hebrew on Twitter

Netanyahu and Gantz Move Closer to Unity Government in Surprise Twist

Over Half of VCs Have Stopped or Cut Down Investments, Survey Finds

Jews and Israel ‘Main Targets’ of Coronavirus Hate Speech, German Antisemitism Commissioner Warns

Syria Adds Night Curfew to Coronavirus Curbs

Hezbollah Deploys Medics, Hospitals Against Coronavirus in Lebanon

Yemen’s Warring Parties Back UN Call for Truce

Palestinians Leave Jobs in Israel, Citing Coronavirus Risk

March 26, 2020 1:24 pm
0

US Imposes Fresh Sanctions on Iranian Individuals, Companies for Alleged Terror Ties

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Sept. 27, 2017. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi / TIMA via Reuters.

The United States on Thursday blacklisted 20 Iran– and Iraq-based companies, officials and individuals, accusing them of supporting terrorist groups.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement that the individuals and entities supported Iran‘s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its elite foreign paramilitary and espionage arm, the Quds Force, as well as transferred lethal aid to Iran-backed militias in Iraq, including Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq.

Treasury said the people and entities were involved in smuggling weapons to Iraq and Yemen and selling US-blacklisted Iranian oil to the Syrian government, among other activities.

The sanctions freeze any US-held assets of those designated and generally bar Americans from doing business with them.

Iran employs a web of front companies to fund terrorist groups across the region, siphoning resources away from the Iranian people and prioritizing terrorist proxies over the basic needs of its people,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.