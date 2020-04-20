Monday, April 20th | 26 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Interior Ministry: Half a Million Israelis Have Flown Home Since the Start of the Coronavirus Crisis

‘Nationwide Curfew Could Be Imposed During Israel’s Memorial Day’

‘At This Time, Our Mission Is to Protect Holocaust Survivors’

Israeli Cabinet Eases Coronavirus Restrictions, Allowing Some Businesses to Reopen

Israel to File UN Complaint Over Attempted Hezbollah Border Breach

Coronavirus Crisis Stoking Antisemitism Worldwide, New Report Finds

China’s Hallowed Status at the United Nations Human Rights Council

The New Quds Force Commander’s Visit to Iraq Bodes Ill for American and World Peace

What Will Coronavirus Mean for Russia and the Oil Market?

The Fauda Effect: Israeli Active Defense on the Screen

April 20, 2020 9:12 am
0

‘Nationwide Curfew Could Be Imposed During Israel’s Memorial Day’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A main road in Jerusalem is seen deserted in the morning of Passover amid coronavirus ( COVID-19) government restrictions April 9, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/ Ammar Awad.

JNS.org – A senior Israeli defense official warned on Sunday that the government may for the first time in the country’s history impose a nationwide 24-hour curfew during Memorial Day next week, to prevent a major coronavirus outbreak.

Yom Hazikaron, Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldiers of Israel and Victims of Terrorism, begins next Monday evening (April 27) and ends the following evening.

Usually, people gather at graves of fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism during Memorial Day eve and on the day itself, either spontaneously or during official state ceremonies.

The official said that even though no public events were planned this year, there is a fear that gatherings may take place nonetheless, leading to a spike in community spread of the coronavirus, undermining the lockdown measures that have been in place for the past month to fight the pandemic.

“This is a very delicate subject because of the various emotional matters involved; this is perhaps the most sensitive issue in Israeli society,” the official said, adding that “Defense Minister Naftali Bennett will make a decision after considering all aspects; we have to accommodate the bereaved families, but also take into account public health concerns.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.