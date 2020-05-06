Wednesday, May 6th | 12 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Signs Deal to Lease Drones to Greece for Border Defense

Top UK Jewish Group Demands Action From Facebook After Threat of Antisemitic Bombing

Proof Found That Czech Communist Regime Used Looted Jewish Gravestones to Pave Prague City Square

Mauthausen Camp Survivor Liberated Week After Birth Celebrates 75th Birthday

Report: US Secretary of State Pompeo to Visit Israel Next Week Despite Corona Pandemic

Iran Death Toll From Coronavirus Outbreak Rises to 6,418

Saudi Cabinet Affirms Palestinian Cause Will Remain ‘Central Issue’ for Arabs and Muslims: SPA

Israeli Startups Want More Cash but With Lower Valuations During Covid-19 Era, Says VC Partner

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Recovering After Gallbladder Treatment

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Operating on ‘Month-to-Month’ Basis Due to US Aid Cut: Official

May 6, 2020 7:18 am
0

Iran’s Rouhani Pledges ‘Crushing Response’ if US Extends Arms Embargo

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a National Army Day parade in Tehran, April 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Tasnim News Agency / Handout via Reuters.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened a “crushing response” on Wednesday if the United States goes ahead with plans to extend an embargo on Iranian trade of conventional arms, which the United Nations is set to lift later this year.

Under Iran‘s deal with world powers to accept limits to its nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions, a UN weapons embargo is due to expire in October. The United States, which exited the deal in 2018, says it wants to extend the embargo.

In a speech on Wednesday, Rouhani repeated Iran‘s longstanding criticism of Washington’s decision to exit the nuclear deal, which he called a “stupid mistake.”

“If America wants to return to the deal, it should lift all the sanctions on Tehran and compensate for the reimposition of sanctions,” said Rouhani.

Related coverage

May 6, 2020 1:38 pm
0

Top UK Jewish Group Demands Action From Facebook After Threat of Antisemitic Bombing

The Board of Deputies of British Jews called on Facebook on Wednesday to take action following a violent threat it...

Iran will give a crushing response if the arms embargo on Tehran is extended,” he added.

Iran has gradually rolled back its commitments under the accord in response to the US decision to quit, but says it wants the agreement to remain in place. It has criticised European parties to the deal for failing to salvage the pact by shielding its economy from US sanctions.

Iran‘s nuclear steps are reversible if other parties to the deal fulfill their obligations and preserve Tehran’s interests under the pact,” Rouhani said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.