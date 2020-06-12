Friday, June 12th | 20 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Orthodox Jewish Man Stabbed on London Street; Attacker Detained, Motive Unknown

Trump Aims to Sidestep Another Arms Pact to Sell More US Drones

Trump, Biden Hold Events in Key US States as Campaign Begins to Heat Up

Iraq, US Affirm Commitment to US Troop Withdrawal: State Media

The Mad, Mad, Mad World of Roger Waters

The Squad in the Spotlight: AOC, Progressive Peers Face Primary Challenges of Their Own

Iran’s Anti-Israel Bill: Desperation Masquerading as Legislation

Arms Seized by US, Missiles Used to Attack Saudi Arabia ‘of Iranian Origin’: UN

Black Lives Matter: The Movement vs. The Goals

New York Jewish Cultural Center to Host Imam With Anti-Israel Background

June 12, 2020 8:57 am
0

Senate Armed Services Committee Votes to Continue Security Aid, Jets to Israel

avatar by JNS.org

A US Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft. Photo: US Air Force Photo/Alex R. Loyd.

JNS.org – The US Senate Armed Services Committee approved a $740.5 billion 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Wednesday that includes the continuation of American assistance to Israel for missile-defense programs. It will also allow six F-35 jets meant to be delivered to Turkey to be used instead by the US Air Force.

The closed-door vote was 25-2.

The Pentagon blueprint for the upcoming year allocates $500 million towards missile-defense systems in Israel such as the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow 3 in accordance with the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, between the United States and Israel worth $38 billion over a decade.

Additionally, the proposed NDAA would allow the US Air Force to keep six F-35 fighter jets that were slated for Turkey, but canceled after Ankara acquired the Russian S-400 missile system last year. As a result, the United States Turkey booted Turkey last year from the F-35 program.

Related coverage

June 12, 2020 11:52 am
0

Orthodox Jewish Man Stabbed on London Street; Attacker Detained, Motive Unknown

An Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed on a northeast London street on Friday morning. The victim, in his 50s, was said...

Finally, the Senate NDAA would require the US Secretary of Defense to inform Congress 30 days prior to reducing the number of US Armed Forces deployed to Multinational Force and Observers in Egypt to fewer than 430 members. This comes amid reports that the Pentagon is seeking to reduce some of its members from the peacekeeping force.

The Senate NDAA, which must match the yet-to-be-drafted version by the US House of Representatives, will need an appropriations bill to fund it.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.