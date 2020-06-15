Monday, June 15th | 23 Sivan 5780

June 15, 2020 10:14 am
Turkey and Russia Put Off Talks Expected to Tackle Libya and Syria

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Aug. 8, 2019. Photo: Cem Ozdel / Turkish Foreign Ministry / Handout via Reuters.

Russia and Turkey have postponed ministerial-level talks which were expected to focus on Libya and Syria, where the two countries support opposing sides in long-standing conflicts.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov decided to put off the talks during a phone call on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“The two countries deputy ministers will continue contacts and talks in the period ahead. Minister-level talks will be held at a later date,” the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had been set to visit Istanbul for the discussions. The Russian Foreign Ministry said discussion will be held on the date of the ministers’ meeting.

The United Nations said this week that warring sides had begun new ceasefire talks in Libya, where Ankara supports an internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), whose forces have in recent weeks repelled an assault on Tripoli by the Libyan National Army (LNA).

Moscow, along with the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, backs the LNA in the long-running Libyan conflict.

In Syria, Russia supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, while Turkey backs opposition fighters.

Although a Turkish-Russian brokered deal three months ago produced a ceasefire that halted fighting in northwest Syria’s Idlib, air strikes have once again hit the region in the last week.

