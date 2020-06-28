Iran’s Rulers (Still) Seek Nuclear Weapons

JNS.org – Baden-Württemberg is a bucolic state in southwest Germany, but its capital is Stuttgart, one of the world’s great high-tech centers. Like other German states, Baden-Württemberg has its own intelligence agency.

That agency, the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution, last week released a lengthy report. An accompanying press release neglected to mention this nugget uncovered by my Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) colleague, Benjamin Weinthal: The Islamic Republic of Iran, which for years has sworn that its nuclear research is exclusively for peaceful purposes, has been deploying agents in Baden-Württemberg.

Their mission: to acquire the “products and relevant knowhow” necessary “to complete existing arsenals, perfect the range applicability and effectiveness of their weapons, and develop new weapons systems.”

This revelation comes at an inconvenient moment for those Americans and Europeans inclined to give the clerical regime the benefit of every doubt. Earlier this month, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued a report revealing that Iran’s rulers, in violation of their legally binding commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), have been preventing IAEA inspectors from searching for undeclared nuclear materials and evidence of continuing work on nuclear weapons.

