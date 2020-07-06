Monday, July 6th | 15 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘I Would Love to See More Jewish Players,’ South African Soccer Star Dean Furman Says

Bedouins Pay Tribute to Jewish Man Who Lost Life Saving Mother and Three Children at Southern Israeli Lake

New Poll Shows Uncertainty Among Israelis on West Bank Annexation

Netflix Airs Anne Frank Documentary That Also Features Stories of Holocaust Survivors

Kansas Newspaper Publisher Apologizes for Posting Cartoon Comparing Coronavirus Regulations to Holocaust

German Prosecutors Call for Three-Year Jail Sentence for Ex-Nazi Death Camp Guard

Lebanon’s Top Christian Clerics Blast Politicians, as Hunger, Hardship Bite

Iran’s Hardline Lawmakers Move to Summon Rouhani – Tasnim

As Coronavirus Cases Surge, Israeli Cabinet Approves Sweeping New Restrictions

Israel Feels Exposed as US Drops Satellite-Imaging Cap

July 6, 2020 4:24 pm
0

‘I Would Love to See More Jewish Players,’ South African Soccer Star Dean Furman Says

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Dean Furman of South Africa (L) challenges Ghana’s Christian Atsu during a Group C soccer match of the 2015 African Cup of Nations, in Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea, Jan. 27, 2015. Photo: Reuters / Mike Hutchings.

South African soccer star Dean Furman hopes to inspire fellow Jews to take up the sport.

The 32-year-old midfielder — who is seeking to make a comeback in England after five years with SuperSport United in his native country — told The Guardian in an interview published on Monday, “We’re few and far between. I would love to see more Jewish players.”

“To become a pro, sacrifice is key,” he added. “If there was a bar mitzvah party on a Saturday night, I’d leave at 10.”

“Maybe there aren’t many sporting role models from the community,” Furman pointed out. “I hope parents and young Jewish players are looking up to me, Joe Jacobson and Nicky Blackman. There is more security in other jobs. Is it a safe career path? Not particularly. But if your dream is to become a footballer you should be encouraged to follow it.”

In an interview with The Algemeiner last year following South Africa’s upset victory over host Egypt in the African Cup of Nations tournament, Furman commented, “To young Jewish footballers, I want to say that it is possible. There aren’t too many of us, but the dream of being a professional is definitely achievable.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.