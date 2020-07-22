Wednesday, July 22nd | 1 Av 5780

July 22, 2020 9:39 am
Jordan Premier: Israeli Extension of Sovereignty Akin to Creating ‘Apartheid State’

avatar by JNS.org

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razazz gives an address at the Jordan: Growth and Opportunity conference in London, Feb. 28, 2019. Photo: Michael Hughes/UK Department for International Development via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said his country is inclined to “look positively” on a “one-state democratic solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. On the contrary, he said if Israel were to extend sovereignty into parts of Judea and Samaria, then Jordan would consider that an “apartheid state.”

“The way we see it, anything short of a viable two-state solution is going to push not just Jordan, not just Palestine, not just Israel, but the region and the world into chaos,” he said in an interview in Amman published in the British Guardian on Tuesday.

Still, he added that Jordan could support a binational Israeli-Palestinian state if equal rights were granted.

“You close the door to the two-state solution, I could very well look at this positively if we’re clearly opening the door to a one-state democratic solution,” said Razzaz. “But nobody in Israel is talking about that, and so we cannot just sugarcoat what they’re doing. Who’s talking about the one-state solution in Israel? They’re talking about apartheid in every single sense.”

The Jordanian prime minister added, “I challenge anybody from Israel to say, ‘Yes, let’s end the two-state solution; it’s not viable. But let’s work together on a one-state democratic solution.’ That, I think, we will look at very favorably.”

He emphasized that “we are against unilateral actions. We are against annexation. We are against any steps that are not within an overall scheme that leads to a two-state solution. Short of that, if we’re not going towards a two-state solution, let us know what we’re going towards—what kind of one-state solution we’re going towards.”

