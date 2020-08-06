YouTube Deletes British Rapper Wiley’s Channel for ‘Repeated Violations’

JNS.org – YouTube has removed the official channel of the British rapper Wiley after he posted antisemitic remarks recently on social media.

A spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post that “following repeated violations, YouTube has terminated Wiley’s channels from our platform.”

Last week, YouTube had already demonetized Wiley’s videos on its platform, following his antisemitic tirade.

“Hate speech and content that promotes hate against religious groups is strictly prohibited on YouTube,” said the company following that decision. “We’ve worked hard to develop responsible and universal community guidelines that make clear what content is unacceptable on our platform, and we enforce our policies consistently, and regardless of viewpoint.”