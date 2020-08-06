Thursday, August 6th | 16 Av 5780

August 6, 2020 9:16 am
YouTube Deletes British Rapper Wiley’s Channel for ‘Repeated Violations’

Rapper Wiley arrives for the Brit Awards, at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, Feb. 22, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Neil Hall.

JNS.org – YouTube has removed the official channel of the British rapper Wiley after he posted antisemitic remarks recently on social media.

A spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post that “following repeated violations, YouTube has terminated Wiley’s channels from our platform.”

Last week, YouTube had already demonetized Wiley’s videos on its platform, following his antisemitic tirade.

“Hate speech and content that promotes hate against religious groups is strictly prohibited on YouTube,” said the company following that decision. “We’ve worked hard to develop responsible and universal community guidelines that make clear what content is unacceptable on our platform, and we enforce our policies consistently, and regardless of viewpoint.”

Wiley, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jr., has already been banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram due to the nature of his rhetoric.

