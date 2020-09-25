Friday, September 25th | 7 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Jewish Museum Discovers Hidden Capsule of Documents From 1870s Showing Vibrant Sephardic Community

The Facts — and Myths — of the Middle East and Palestinian Conflict

Palestinian Leader Abbas Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference Early Next Year

Dubai Airport Free Zone Signs MOU With Israeli Chambers of Commerce

Jewish Politician in Gibraltar Targeted With Antisemitic Dual-Loyalty Slur

France Summoned Iranian Envoy Over Human Rights: Sources

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Becomes First Jew to Lie in State at US Capitol

Czechs Plan to Buy Air Defense From Israel’s Rafael

Emirates Angels Investors Association Looking for Friends and Business in Israel

US Points to Iranian Belligerence as Justification for Sanctions Snapback

September 25, 2020 1:24 pm
0

UK Jewish Museum Discovers Hidden Capsule of Documents From 1870s Showing Vibrant Sephardic Community

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The glass capsule discovered at a former synagogue in Manchester, England, containing newspapers and communal records. Photo: Manchester Jewish Museum.

Builders renovating the oldest synagogue in the English city of Manchester have discovered a glass capsule filled with newspapers, synagogue records and old coins dating from the 1870s.

The finding was revealed this week by the site manager at the historic site, which has served as the Manchester Jewish Museum since 1984.

Early synagogue minutes showed records of the capsule being laid in the cornerstone of the original building around 1873.

“We were taking extra care to remove the plaque but never imagined we would find something as old as the building still intact,” Adam Brown, the site manager, told The Guardian.

Related coverage

September 25, 2020 11:08 am
0

Jewish Politician in Gibraltar Targeted With Antisemitic Dual-Loyalty Slur

Politicians in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar have united in condemnation of a series of antisemitic barbs directed toward...

“It created a lot of excitement around the site,” Brown said. “It was obvious a lot of time and effort had been spent placing the capsule all those years ago. To find it in perfect condition felt really rewarding.”

The Victorian building — Moorish in style and built by Sephardic Jews from Spain and Portugal — closed its doors in June 2019 for an ambitious two-year $8 million redevelopment project.

The capsule will turn a spotlight on what was once a vibrant corner of the city filled with Sephardic Jews. An interactive street map of Manchester’s historic Jewish quarter will be created in the museum’s new gallery, alongside a variety of displays that include a Russian washboard used as a cricket bat and the belongings of a Holocaust survivor who spent the war hiding in a coal cellar.

Max Dunbar — chief executive of the Manchester Jewish Museum — said the uncovering of the capsule had come “at an apt and symbolic period when millions of Jewish people around the world prepare for the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, the Day of Atonement, a reflective and thoughtful time of year when many observers look backwards as a means to move forwards.”

Dunbar added the museum staff had been “thrilled and overwhelmed by its discovery and look forward to displaying it in the new museum next spring.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.