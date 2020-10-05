New Far-Right Group Defaces Public Areas in UK City of Liverpool With Antisemitic Stickers

A new far-right group has posted stickers with antisemitic messages in public areas of the northwestern English city of Liverpool.

The UK-based Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) exposed the incident on its website, including photos that had been posted to Instagram.

The stickers read “Britain Is Under Occupation” over a superimposed Star of David, as well as “They Are Sexualising Your CHILDREN.”

That Jews are sexually perverse or promote sexual deviance has been an antisemitic trope for centuries.

The stickers bear the logo of the relatively young and decentralized far-right organization the Hundred Handers, which has become known for posting antisemitic, racist and anti-immigrant stickers in public places in the UK and elsewhere in Europe.

The UK anti-racism group Hope Not Hate describes the Hundred Handers as an “anonymous network that attempts to provide an avenue for direct action by far-right activists who are too scared to operate in the open and face the social consequences of their views.”

The group was unknown before 2018, when it began to emerge online and engage in public vandalism. It is openly white supremacist, and often uses slogans like “White Lives Matter” and “It’s Okay to Be White.”

In particular, the group pushes the “white genocide” theory, according to which immigrants from outside Europe are being brought in so as to “replace” the white majority. Often, this theory points to Jews as the primary culprits behind the alleged anti-white conspiracy.

In August, Hope Not Hate revealed that the leader of the group was a neo-Nazi agitator named Sam Melia, who was well known to anti-racist activists for his involvement in groups such as National Action and Patriotic Alternative.

National Action has since been blacklisted as a terrorist group by the British government.