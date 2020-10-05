Monday, October 5th | 17 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Police Thwart Attempted Stabbing Near Hebron

Testing Complete, Israel’s ‘Ofek 16’ Spy Satellite Transferred to IDF Control

Thirty Jewish Organizations Call on 165 Colleges to Combat Antisemitism on Campus

Top Israeli Rabbis, and US Envoy, Pray for Trump Recovery

Trump’s COVID-19 Status Unclear, Could Return to White House Monday

German Police Arrest Suspect After Assault Near Synagogue in Hamburg

Lebanon’s Economic Woes May Get the Better of Hezbollah

Is COVID-19 the Only Thing Holding Israel’s Government Together?

Doctors Monitoring Trump’s Lungs, Giving Steroid to Fight COVID-19

Israeli Minister Says Turkey Opposed to Regional Peace

October 5, 2020 9:08 am
0

Top Israeli Rabbis, and US Envoy, Pray for Trump Recovery

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Jewish worshipper holds the Four Species, used in rituals on the holiday of Sukkot, as he takes part in the priestly blessing at the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest prayer site, amid Israel’s second-wave coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in Jerusalem’s Old City, Oct. 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Israel’s top rabbis prayed for US President Donald Trump to recover from COVID-19 on Monday, invoking his name in a Jewish holiday ceremony at Jerusalem’s Western Wall.

Support for Trump, who recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the US Embassy to the city, is strong among Israelis, who mark the Jewish High Holidays this year while under a second coronavirus lockdown.

“May He who blessed our forefathers Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, Moses, Aaron, David and Solomon send healing to Donald John, son of Fred,” intoned Shmuel Rabinovitch, rabbi of the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest prayer site.

“May the Holy Blessed One overflow with compassion for him, restore him, cure him, strengthen him, enliven him,” he said, reciting the traditional prayer for those in ill health, to amens from Israel’s two chief rabbis and US Ambassador David Friedman.

Related coverage

October 5, 2020 9:19 am
0

Israel Police Thwart Attempted Stabbing Near Hebron

JNS.org - A Palestinian suspect attempted to stab a police officer on Monday morning at the Okfim junction near Hebron,...

They were attending a ceremony, coinciding with the Sukkot festival, in which members of Judaism’s priestly caste bless the public in a chant at the Western Wall.

With Israel struggling against a surge in coronavirus cases, attendance was drastically pared down this year.

Heading to the event as an invited guest, Friedman tweeted that it was “normally attended by thousands, today just 20.”

“I will pray for God’s mercy and healing upon all those throughout the world afflicted with COVID-19,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.