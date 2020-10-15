Thursday, October 15th | 27 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Father of Murdered Daughter Condemns BBC for Giving Platform to Ahlam Tamimi

Holocaust Claims Conference Says Germany Agrees to Give $662 Million to Survivors

Split Screen: Trump and Biden to Headline Dueling Town Halls

Gal Gadot’s Rude ‘Wokening’

Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Equality for Orthodox Jewish Women

Peter Beinart’s Grotesque Utopia (Part Three)

A Lesson From Salmon Starters

Paris Swastika Vandal Faces Criminal Charges — but Antisemitism Not Among Them

Following Brutal Attack on Heidelberg Jewish Student, German Investigation Reveals Deepgrained Antisemitism Inside Elite University Fraternities

In ‘Historic’ First, Abu Dhabi-Bound Etihad Airways Commercial Flight Crosses Israeli Airspace

October 15, 2020 9:14 am
0

Father of Murdered Daughter Condemns BBC for Giving Platform to Ahlam Tamimi

avatar by JNS.org

US-wanted terrorist Ahlam Tamimi. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Arnold Roth, whose 15-year-old daughter, Malki, was among 15 people killed and more than 130 wounded by terrorist Ahlam Tamimi in a 2001 bombing attack at a Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem, condemned the BBC for giving a platform to his daughter’s unrepentant murderer.

Writing in a report published by Palestinian Media Watch on Tuesday, Roth wrote: “On Oct. 8, 2020, a program called ‘Trending’ on BBC’s Arabic TV service beamed ‎throughout the world an item about Tamimi for the purpose of creating sympathy for the ‎child murderer.”

“They told the oh-so-sad tale of how her husband Nizar Tamimi, who is ‎also a released terrorist, had been forced by Jordanian authorities to leave Jordan for ‎Qatar on Oct 1.”

Roth contacted PMW about the broadcast with Tamimi, who was sentenced to 16 life sentences but released after 10 years as part of a prisoner-exchange deal for captured Israeli Defense Forces’ soldier Gilad Shalit between Israel and Hamas.

Related coverage

October 15, 2020 9:11 am
0

Holocaust Claims Conference Says Germany Agrees to Give $662 Million to Survivors

JNS.org - The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany announced on Wednesday that after negotiations with the German government...

“The BBC host told viewers that Tamimi is ‘back’ in the headlines, skipped or twisted ‎the important background details about Tamimi’s murderous terror, and then described ‎how she phoned into a popular Amman-based radio station and tried to appeal directly ‎to King Abdullah II to intervene and return her husband to Jordan,” wrote Roth.

Jordan has argued that it cannot extradite Ahlam Tamimi to the United States, where she is on its “Most Wanted Terrorist” list, since she has Jordanian citizenship, and a 1995 extradition agreement with the United States was not ratified by Jordan’s government.

The United States has offered a $5 million reward for her capture and conviction.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.