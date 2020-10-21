Wednesday, October 21st | 3 Heshvan 5781

IDF Strikes Pro-Iran Militia in Syria: Reports

October 21, 2020 9:28 am
IDF Strikes Pro-Iran Militia in Syria: Reports

A column of smoke arising from a reported Israeli strike on a military target near Damascus, Syria, May 10, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Omar Sanadiki.

i24 News – The IDF shelled a pro-Iran militia headquarters in the village of Al-Hurriyah, in Syria’s Quneitra governate, the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights said early Wednesday. No one was reported injured.

A Syrian state media SANA correspondent, however, attributed a loud explosion reported in the village to a missile launched by the Israeli Air Force striking a school.

In September, Israeli strikes were blamed for killing pro-Iranian militia in Syria, although Israel does not usually comment on its alleged airstrikes in Syria. Jerusalem has said it will not tolerate pro-Iranian forces deploying in Syria.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Russian state media that Israel would have to return the Golan Heights, captured in the 1967 Six-Day War, before any peace deal is possible.

