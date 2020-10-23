Friday, October 23rd | 5 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Foreign Minister Says Anti-Hezbollah Efforts ‘Bearing Fruit’ Around Globe

Protesting Delay, Canadian Jews Demand Immediate Deportation of Nazi War Criminal Helmut Oberlander

Israel and Sudan Reach US-Brokered Deal to Normalize Ties

Roger Waters Calls BBC ‘Completely Corrupt’ for Ignoring Pitch of Documentary Denying Labour Antisemitism Problems

Legal Complaint Details ‘Unrelenting Antisemitism’ Faced by Jewish Students at University of Illinois

Deplatforming the Campaign to Deplatform the Jews

Iran Reports Record 6,134 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

Time to Crack Down on Erdogan’s Turkey — an Opponent, Not an Ally

‘Dumb Mistake’ Exposed Iranian Hand Behind Fake Proud Boys US Election Emails – Sources

Israel’s 50 ‘Racist Laws’? Hardly

October 23, 2020 1:24 pm
0

Israeli Foreign Minister Says Anti-Hezbollah Efforts ‘Bearing Fruit’ Around Globe

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Israel’s foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, hailed on Friday the growing number of countries that have blacklisted Hezbollah as a terrorist group.

The Jewish state’s top diplomat — a former IDF chief of staff — singled out Guatemala, which recently announced new legislation to hamper Hezbollah’s ability to move money, for praise, and urged other nations in the region to follow suit.

On Thursday, Ashkenazi’s focus was on eastern Europe, as he lauded Estonia for designating all of Hezbollah — Iran’s Lebanon-based Shi’a proxy — as a terrorist group.

“The Estonian government’s decision to recognize Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, including all of its wings, and to bar the group’s members from entering the country, sends a clear message against terrorism and against Hezbollah’s terrorist activities, which threaten world peace and undermine regional stability,” he stated.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.