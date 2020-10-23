Israeli Foreign Minister Says Anti-Hezbollah Efforts ‘Bearing Fruit’ Around Globe

Israel’s foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, hailed on Friday the growing number of countries that have blacklisted Hezbollah as a terrorist group.

The Jewish state’s top diplomat — a former IDF chief of staff — singled out Guatemala, which recently announced new legislation to hamper Hezbollah’s ability to move money, for praise, and urged other nations in the region to follow suit.

I thank the Government of Guatemala and my colleague Foreign Minister @PedroBroloGT for their decision to recognize Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and call on other Latin American countries to join the fight against Hezbollah’s worldwide terrorism. — גבי אשכנזי – Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) October 23, 2020

On Thursday, Ashkenazi’s focus was on eastern Europe, as he lauded Estonia for designating all of Hezbollah — Iran’s Lebanon-based Shi’a proxy — as a terrorist group.

“The Estonian government’s decision to recognize Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, including all of its wings, and to bar the group’s members from entering the country, sends a clear message against terrorism and against Hezbollah’s terrorist activities, which threaten world peace and undermine regional stability,” he stated.