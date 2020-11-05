Pro-BDS Candidates, Far-Right Greene Win Congressional Races

Thursday, November 5th | 18 Heshvan 5781

November 5, 2020 10:14 am
0

avatar by JNS.org

Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush of Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Incumbent Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and progressive Cori Bush—all of whom support the anti-Israel BDS movement—won their respective congressional races on Tuesday.

Omar won re-election in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, Tlaib won re-election in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, and Bush won for the first time in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District a few months after pulling an upset against longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.).

Omar has perpetuated antisemitic tropes on Twitter and introduced a resolution in Congress that promotes boycotts of Israel, likening them to boycotts of Nazi Germany.

Tlaib, who has also been accused of peddling an anti-Israel and antisemitic agenda, faced off against longtime Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones.

In a now-deleted foreign-policy section of her campaign website, Bush’s stance on Israel read: “In our current geopolitical economy, money talks far louder than speech alone. This is why nonviolent actions like the BDS movement are so important—and why the effort to mischaracterize and demonize the BDS movement by its opponents is so urgent.”

“I stand by the right of Palestinians to live as a free people just as the people of Israel and we as US citizens are allowed to do,” stated the page. “We also stand by their right to call for a boycott on goods and services that the government that is currently oppressing them profits from, in order to draw attention to their plight.”

On the far-right, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a businesswoman who has trafficked in antisemitic and other racist and conspiratorial remarks, and has heralded QAnon, won her race in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

