Pro-BDS Candidates, Far-Right Greene Win Congressional Races

JNS.org – Incumbent Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and progressive Cori Bush—all of whom support the anti-Israel BDS movement—won their respective congressional races on Tuesday.

Omar won re-election in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, Tlaib won re-election in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, and Bush won for the first time in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District a few months after pulling an upset against longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.).

Omar has perpetuated antisemitic tropes on Twitter and introduced a resolution in Congress that promotes boycotts of Israel, likening them to boycotts of Nazi Germany.

Tlaib, who has also been accused of peddling an anti-Israel and antisemitic agenda, faced off against longtime Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones.

Related coverage US Seizes 27 Domain Names Allegedly Used By IRGC JNS.org - The US Department of Justice announced on Wednesday it has seized 27 website domain names that allegedly were...

In a now-deleted foreign-policy section of her campaign website, Bush’s stance on Israel read: “In our current geopolitical economy, money talks far louder than speech alone. This is why nonviolent actions like the BDS movement are so important—and why the effort to mischaracterize and demonize the BDS movement by its opponents is so urgent.”