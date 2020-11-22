Gaza Terrorists Launch Rocket at Israel’s South; IDF Hits Hamas Targets

JNS.org – The Israeli military struck two Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Sunday morning in response to a rocket fired on Saturday from the coastal enclave into Israel, the IDF spokesperson confirmed.

Sirens blared across southern Israel on Saturday night as Israel Defense Forces radars detected incoming rocket fire.

According to police, a rocket hit a warehouse on the outskirts of Ashkelon, causing significant damage. No casualties were reported.

In a Twitter post, the IDF said it had struck two rocket manufacturing sites and several underground infrastructures belonging to Hamas.

There have been several rocket attacks from Gaza over the past few weeks, each triggering retaliatory IDF strikes.

Most recently, the Israeli Air Force struck Hamas military infrastructure on Nov. 15 following a rocket attack on central Israel. Hamas later said that the fire was the result of a system malfunction caused by stormy weather.

According to the IDF, the Nov. 15 strike targeted several Hamas assets, including “underground infrastructure and military posts.”