February 3, 2021 3:22 pm
0

‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas Becomes First Israeli TV Actress Nominated for Golden Globe

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Shira Haas in an interview with ELLE UK. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced this year’s Golden Globe award nominations today and a history-making selection: Shira Haas, star of Netflix’s “Unorthodox,” for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

She became the first Israeli TV actress ever nominated for a Golden Globe.

Haas responded to the news in a Hebrew-language video on Twitter, saying, “I’m very, very excited. I wanted to say thank you to all the supporters and fans. I’m still taking it in.”

This nomination for the 4-episode miniseries continues a string of awards for Haas’ performance as Esther “Esty” Shaprio, a young woman who flees her Hasidic community in a story inspired by the memoir Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots. Hass was previously nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award in January, appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List in December, and was nominated for an Emmy in July.

Haas faces fellow nominees in other critically-celebrated performances, including Cate Blanchett in “Mrs. America,” Daisy Edgar-Jones in “Normal People,” Nicole Kidman in “The Undoing,” and Anya Taylor-Joy for “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Haas’ most recent project is the Israeli film “Esau,” a modern retelling of the Genesis story released for streaming in December.

