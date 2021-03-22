Canadian Jewish Groups Urge Political Party to Reject Push to Overturn IHRA Definition

JNS.org – Canadian Jewish groups are urging the New Democratic Party (NDP) to reject a push by members to overturn the party’s support for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

In a letter spearheaded by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), dozens of Jewish organizations across Canada called on NDP to uphold the IHRA definition.

“We write to you today on behalf of many Jewish organizations in Canada—community centres, synagogues, youth groups, social-service providers, and educational institutions—who believe that the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism is an important tool in the fight against this worrisome trend,” they said. “We are concerned about the recent efforts of fringe organizations to delegitimize this definition, distort its intent, and scaremonger about its reach and its impact.”

A motion is slated to be brought to the floor at its upcoming policy convention by some members who seek to overturn the Party Leader’s support for the IHRA definition.

