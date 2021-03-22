Monday, March 22nd | 9 Nisan 5781

Canadian Jewish Groups Urge Political Party to Reject Push to Overturn IHRA Definition

Antisemitic Graffiti Spray-Painted on Synagogue, JCC in Belarus

Jewish Actor Yaphet Kotto, Star of ‘Alien,’ Bond Villain, Dies at Age 81

Russian Jets Hit Gas Facilities and Civilian Areas Near Turkish border, Witnesses and Rebels Say

‘Who Needs the Daily Stormer When You’ve Got the New York Times?’: An Excellent Question

Israel Revokes Palestinian Foreign Minister’s VIP Status Due to Support for ICC War Crimes Investigation

Outrage After Man Photographed Wearing Swastika Hat in Melbourne, Australia

Report: US Intelligence Officials Say Iran Planned Terror Attacks on Washington, DC Army Base

Mourning Justus Weiner

Israeli Mobility-as-a-Service Provider Moovit to Help Israel’s Citizens Navigate to Polling Stations on Tuesday

March 22, 2021 9:08 am
0

Canadian Jewish Groups Urge Political Party to Reject Push to Overturn IHRA Definition

avatar by JNS.org

Canadian flag. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Canadian Jewish groups are urging the New Democratic Party (NDP) to reject a push by members to overturn the party’s support for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

In a letter spearheaded by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), dozens of Jewish organizations across Canada called on NDP to uphold the IHRA definition.

“We write to you today on behalf of many Jewish organizations in Canada—community centres, synagogues, youth groups, social-service providers, and educational institutions—who believe that the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism is an important tool in the fight against this worrisome trend,” they said. “We are concerned about the recent efforts of fringe organizations to delegitimize this definition, distort its intent, and scaremonger about its reach and its impact.”

A motion is slated to be brought to the floor at its upcoming policy convention by some members who seek to overturn the Party Leader’s support for the IHRA definition.

March 22, 2021 8:58 am
0

Antisemitic Graffiti Spray-Painted on Synagogue, JCC in Belarus

