Israeli-Owned Ship Damaged in Iranian Missile Attack: Report

i24 News – An Israeli-owned ship was reportedly damaged in an Iranian missile attack while sailing through the Arabian Sea toward India, Hebrew-language broadcaster Channel 12 revealed for the first time on Thursday.

The incident was reported to Israel’s Defense Ministry, which notified the shipping company located in the port city of Haifa.

Despite the damage, the vessel was allowed to continue to sail to its destination in India.

It remains unclear when the incident occurred, but no casualties were reported in the attack.

In February, a similar incident occurred when the MV Helios Ray, a boat owned by Israeli businessman Rami Ungar, “was the victim of an explosion in the Gulf of Oman,” Israeli media sources citing defense officials reported at the time.

Transporting a cargo of motor vehicles, the ship was traveling between Dammam, a port city in eastern Saudi Arabia, and Singapore at the time of the explosion in northwest Oman, the company said.

The explosion made “two holes of about a meter and a half in diameter,” Ungar later confirmed in a statement to Israeli public broadcaster Kan News, adding the damage was likely caused “by a missile or by mines attached to the boat.”