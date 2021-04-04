Sunday, April 4th | 22 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Analysis: Palace Intrigue Harms Jordan’s Stable Image

Egyptian Mummies Paraded Through Cairo on Way to New Museum

Jordanian Military Warns King’s Half-Brother to Stop Actions Undermining Stability

Afghan Leader Proposes Peace Road Map in Three Phases-Document

Seek Post-COVID Renewal, Holy Land Archbishop Urges on Easter Sunday

UK Crime Agency Considers Investigating Lebanon Corruption Report, Sources Say

Turkey Records 44,756 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Level Yet

Suez Canal Shipping Backlog Ends, Days After Giant Vessel Freed

Blinken Puts More Focus on Palestinians in Call to Israeli Counterpart

Iran Rejects ‘Step-By-Step’ Lifting of Sanctions – Press TV

April 4, 2021 9:49 am
0

Seek Post-COVID Renewal, Holy Land Archbishop Urges on Easter Sunday

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads Easter Sunday Mass amid eased coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City April 4, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

With Jerusalem emerging from COVID-19 curbs and the faithful flocking there again, Easter Sunday brought a message of renewal from the traditional site of Jesus’ death and resurrection.

Deserted a year ago after the pandemic hit, the Church of the Holy Sephulchre was attended by dozens of clergymen and worshippers, a turnout enabled by an Israeli vaccination campaign – the fastest in the world – that has driven down infections.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, voiced hope in his homily for a post-coronavirus world of greater substance and spirituality.

“(We are) tempted to run backward, to find the bodies we lost, the missed opportunities, the postponed feasts, the life that seemed to escape us,” he said.

Related coverage

April 3, 2021 9:29 am
0

Blinken Puts More Focus on Palestinians in Call to Israeli Counterpart

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Israeli counterpart on Friday that Israelis and Palestinians should enjoy "equal measures"...

But, he said: “We should have the courage to be disciples of the impossible, capable of seeing the world with a glance redeemed by the encounter with the Risen One… Nothing is impossible for those who have faith.”

The telling of Jesus’ resurrection, he said, is “the proclamation of a Church that knows how to bear witness with conviction and certainty that every death, every pain, every effort, every tear can be transformed into life. And that there is hope. There is always hope.”

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, on the site where Christians believe that Jesus spent his last few hours, is the focus of celebrations of Easter, the most important festival in the Christian calendar.

A festive mood has returned, albeit under some restrictions. Whereas thousands of pilgrims usually walk the Via Dolorosa’s 14 Stations of the Cross to mark events leading up to Jesus’ burial, this year’s participants numbered in the hundreds and were mostly local.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is in the walled Old City of Jerusalem that Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.