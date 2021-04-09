Upcoming TV Series Inspired by Israeli Activist, IDF Officer Who Lost Left Hand in Gaza

A new television series set for development will be inspired by the life of Israeli activist, entrepreneur and former IDF commander Ziv Shilon, Deadline reported on Thursday.

Shilon was serving as a company commander with the IDF’s Givati Brigade when he was badly injured by an explosive device at the Israel-Gaza Strip border in October 2012, which resulted in the loss of his left hand. He underwent 17 surgeries and 11 months of intensive rehab.

He later worked with companies to create products that are more accessible to consumers with limited motor skills, helping Microsoft Xbox develop a gaming remote for players with disabilities. He also founded an international NGO that helps integrate wounded combat soldiers into academia. He is now the co-founder and chief revenue officer of the financial technology company Polli.

The Israeli production and distribution company ADD Content Agency and European media group Mediawan have partnered to co-produce the TV series. It will be co-written by Iranian-French writer Negar Djavadi, and Israeli writers Shahar Segall and Oren Jacobi. Shilon will contribute as a creative consultant.

The show’s executive producers will be ADD Content Agency co-founder and head of international Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein; Gregory Cantien, producer and managing director of Mediawan Studio France label Cameron’s; and Charlotte Toledano-Detaille, producer at Mediawan Studio France.