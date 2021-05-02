IDF Forces Thwart Attempted Stabbing at Gush Etzion Junction

JNS.org – Israeli forces thwarted an attempted stabbing at the Gush Etzion Junction south of Bethlehem on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

A female assailant armed with a knife approached the soldiers, at which point one member of the force engaged in standard operating procedure for arresting a suspect, ultimately firing at her legs and wounding her, according to the IDF.

The assailant was evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek hospital for treatment, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Office. No Israeli casualties were reported.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman condemned the attempted attack, saying, “This morning, we were witness to another attempt to harm Jews simply because they are Jews.”

The Gush Etzion Junction has been the site of multiple terrorist attacks. On Jan. 31, an assailant was shot dead after charging at IDF soldiers with an improvised spear.