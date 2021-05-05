Wednesday, May 5th | 23 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Mass Grave of Holocaust Victims Uncovered in Logoza, Belarus

Hamas Military Commander Issues ‘Final Warning’ to Israel Over Eastern Jerusalem

Israeli Health Ministry Prepares to Vaccinate 12- to 15-Year-Olds

Netanyahu’s Two Main Rivals Seek Chance to Form Fovernment After His Mandate Expires

Netanyahu Runs Out of Time to Form Mandate

Amid Backlash, Pomona Student Government ‘Tables’ BDS Resolution to Strip Funds From Jewish Groups That Refuse Israel Boycott

Jewish Groups Applaud US Decision to Stay Away From ‘Anti-Israel’ Durban IV Events in September

Children of Polish WW2 Hero Capt. Witold Pilecki Condemn Appointment of Hardline Nationalist to Auschwitz Museum Council

British Soccer Clubs and Players Lead Social Media Boycott to Stop Online Abuse

Israeli NGO Brings Emergency Medical Support to Rural India in Fight Against ‘Overwhelming’ COVID-19 Crisis

May 5, 2021 9:03 am
0

Mass Grave of Holocaust Victims Uncovered in Logoza, Belarus

avatar by JNS.org

A mass grave of more than 1,000 Jews shot in the head by the Nazis during World War II that was uncovered in Belarus in 2019. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – A mass grave of Holocaust victims has been discovered near the village of Logoza in Belarus, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Photos from the excavation site show that officials uncovered bone remains, full skeletons (some with bullets in their skulls), fragments of clothing and children’s shoes, in addition to ammunition from ditches that are as deep as five meters. Personal objects were found as well, including a key and a broken comb. The mass grave is located about 22 miles from the capital, Minsk.

Experts from the country’s State Forensic Examination Committee are working on the excavation site in partnership with a group from the general prosecutor’s office. Everything removed from the site has been inspected and recorded, and they will work to identify the excavated bodies.

“While this is the initial state of work, judging by what we see this is a civilian population,” said Dmitry Gora, chairman of the investigation committee under the prosecutor’s office. “Much more will be found in the future.”

Related coverage

May 4, 2021 5:04 pm
0

Jewish Groups Applaud US Decision to Stay Away From ‘Anti-Israel’ Durban IV Events in September

Leading Jewish organizations welcomed the Biden administration’s decision to stick to the US policy of not attending any events to...

The excavation was conducted as part of a criminal investigation into an alleged genocide of Belarusians during and after World War II. Some 1,214 bodies were discovered in May 2019 in a mass grave in the Belarus city of Brest, where the Jewish ghetto was located during the Holocaust. Previous mass graves were discovered in Brest in 1950 and in 1970, and in both instances, hundreds of victims were buried at cemeteries.

Some 1.6 million Belarusian civilians were killed by the Nazis during the occupation in World War II, including between 500,000 to 550,000 Jews, according to the Daily Mail. Most of the victims were women, children and the elderly, reported the Belarus news agency BeITA.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.