Netanyahu Calls in Border Police as Lod Riots Spiral Out of Control

i24 News – Border Police battalions stationed in the West Bank will be transferred to Lod to help local authorities quell riots, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement early Wednesday morning.

An Arab-Israeli man shot during the Lod unrest died earlier Tuesday, as video footage showed vehicles ablaze and overturned in the streets.

In a speech given during a late-night visit to the central Israeli city, 16 miles from Tel Aviv, Netanyahu decried “anarchy” rampant in the streets during Arab-Israeli protests on Tuesday, as hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip targeted Israel.

Major General Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai, Israel’s police commissioner, said the violence was the worst seen since August 2000, during the Second Intifada.

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana declared a state of emergency in the city after a meeting on Lod’s violent clashes with Netanyahu and other officials. Defense Minister Benny Gantz said all means would be made available to police trying to bring back order, which includes imposing curfews.

Violent clashes between Israeli police and Arab-Israeli protesters broke out throughout Israel on Tuesday, as Gazan militants shot a barrage at Tel Aviv at 9:00 pm.