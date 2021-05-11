Tuesday, May 11th | 1 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Calls in Border Police as Lod Riots Spiral Out of Control

Netanyahu: Palestinian Terror Groups ‘Will Pay Very Heavy Price for Their Aggression’

Israel Says 150 Errant Hamas Rockets Have Fallen Short in Gaza, Likely Causing Casualties Attributed to Israel

‘All the Glass Shattered, It Was All Burned’: Witnesses Recount Rocket Attack on Holon Bus That Wounded Five-Year-Old Girl

US Senators, Representatives Voice Support for Israel as Conflict With Hamas Escalates

Iran Has Enriched Uranium to Up to 63 Percent Purity, IAEA Report Says

Blinken Calls Hezbollah ‘Threat,’ US Blacklists 7 Lebanese Nationals

Blinken Urges De-Escalation Between Israel and Palestinians, Immediate Halt to Rocket Attacks

Report: 2 Suspected Terrorists ‘Neutralized’ After West Bank Car-Ramming Attack

Firefighters Grapple With Arson as Resilience Centers Ramp Up in Southern Israel

May 11, 2021 10:26 pm
0

Netanyahu Calls in Border Police as Lod Riots Spiral Out of Control

avatar by i24 News

Israeli firefighters, security and rescue forces stand next to a burning bus and car that were hit by a rocket fired from Gaza towards Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Gidon Markovitz.

i24 News – Border Police battalions stationed in the West Bank will be transferred to Lod to help local authorities quell riots, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement early Wednesday morning.

An Arab-Israeli man shot during the Lod unrest died earlier Tuesday, as video footage showed vehicles ablaze and overturned in the streets.

In a speech given during a late-night visit to the central Israeli city, 16 miles from Tel Aviv, Netanyahu decried “anarchy” rampant in the streets during Arab-Israeli protests on Tuesday, as hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip targeted Israel.

Major General Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai, Israel’s police commissioner, said the violence was the worst seen since August 2000, during the Second Intifada.

Related coverage

May 11, 2021 5:46 pm
0

Israel Says 150 Errant Hamas Rockets Have Fallen Short in Gaza, Likely Causing Casualties Attributed to Israel

The volleys of over 600 missiles fired into Israeli territory by Palestinian terrorist groups since fighting began Monday has included...

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana declared a state of emergency in the city after a meeting on Lod’s violent clashes with Netanyahu and other officials. Defense Minister Benny Gantz said all means would be made available to police trying to bring back order, which includes imposing curfews.

Violent clashes between Israeli police and Arab-Israeli protesters broke out throughout Israel on Tuesday, as Gazan militants shot a barrage at Tel Aviv at 9:00 pm.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.