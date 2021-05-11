Tuesday, May 11th | 29 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Israeli Scientist Who Is Bringing Google’s Moonshot Lab to Tel Aviv

US Halts Statement by UN Security Council on Escalation in Israel-Palestinian Tensions

Resident of Ashkelon Describes Moment Her House Suffered Direct Rocket Hit

Head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Rocket Squads Killed by IDF-Shin Bet Air Strike

Israel’s Presidential Election Set for June 2

Report: US Navy Seizes Ship With Cache of Weapons Headed for Yemen

Two Israelis Killed, More Wounded by Rocket Barrage From Gaza as Netanyahu Pledges Further Strikes

‘Everything Was Broken’: Sderot Home Near Gaza Border Hit by Rocket Fire

Israel Releases Car Ramming Footage After Palestinian ‘Lynching’ Attempt in Jerusalem

Seven-Month-Old Girl Saved From Palestinian Stone-Throwers by Her Stuffed Toy Bear

May 11, 2021 10:06 am
0

Resident of Ashkelon Describes Moment Her House Suffered Direct Rocket Hit

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Security forces inspect a damaged building that was hit by rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards the city of Ashkelon. Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/DPA/Reuters.

Marina, a resident of Ashkelon who was wounded along with her husband and children during the massive rocket barrages that have struck the city since Tuesday morning described the experience to Walla, saying her husband was “all bloody.”

“The ceiling collapsed” when the rocket hit her house, she said. “I saw my husband crawling and he was all bloody. It was six in the morning, there was a siren, and we put the children on mattresses in the hallway. I left the bedroom and my husband didn’t make it (in time). There were a lot of explosions.”

The rocket strike caused “the plaster ceiling to fall, and then I saw that the children were injured,” she said.

Her husband called for help, but she could not reach him because of the collapsed ceiling.

The emergency service Magen David Adom arrived at the scene and evacuated the family to the city’s Barzilai Hospital. Their injuries were mainly due to fragments of flying glass, and their condition is now stable.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.