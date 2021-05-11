Resident of Ashkelon Describes Moment Her House Suffered Direct Rocket Hit

Marina, a resident of Ashkelon who was wounded along with her husband and children during the massive rocket barrages that have struck the city since Tuesday morning described the experience to Walla, saying her husband was “all bloody.”

“The ceiling collapsed” when the rocket hit her house, she said. “I saw my husband crawling and he was all bloody. It was six in the morning, there was a siren, and we put the children on mattresses in the hallway. I left the bedroom and my husband didn’t make it (in time). There were a lot of explosions.”

The rocket strike caused “the plaster ceiling to fall, and then I saw that the children were injured,” she said.

Her husband called for help, but she could not reach him because of the collapsed ceiling.

The emergency service Magen David Adom arrived at the scene and evacuated the family to the city’s Barzilai Hospital. Their injuries were mainly due to fragments of flying glass, and their condition is now stable.