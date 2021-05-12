One Israeli Killed, Three Wounded By Hamas Anti-Tank Missile Near Gaza Border

JNS.org – One Israeli was killed, two were seriously wounded and a third sustained light injuries when Hamas fired an anti-tank missile from Gaza at an Israeli vehicle near the border on Wednesday morning.

The wounded were evacuated to the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon under Hamas mortar fire, Ynet reported.

Soon after the incident, the Israeli Air Force struck two Hamas anti-tank cells, the military said in a statement.

Separately on Wednesday, the IAF struck a terror squad preparing to launch an explosive drone from Gaza into Israel, as well as a Hamas rocket launcher in the northern Gaza Strip that the military said had been about to fire 10 rockets at Ashdod and Ashkelon.