Pakistani Movie Star With Over 1 Million Followers Shares Hitler Quote About Killing the World’s Jews In Tweets on Gaza Conflict

The Pakistani actress Veena Malik — the star of a number of films in India and Pakistan, who boasts 1.2 million Twitter followers — tweeted a quote about killing Jews that she attributed to Adolf Hitler on Tuesday, in a series of posts about the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.

“I would have killed all the Jews of the world … but I kept some to show the world why I killed them,” Malik tweeted Tuesday, in a post that was removed by Wednesday morning.

Other tweets that remained up on Malik’s feed at writing included a graphic of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem with the words “FREE PALESTINE,” as well as one that said, “#IronDome is doomed” that included a laughing emoji — referring to the Israeli missile defense system that intercepts Hamas rockets aimed at civilian areas.