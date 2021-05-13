Hundreds Gather in Marches for Coexistence as Jewish-Arab Violence Rocks Mixed Cities

As rocket attacks from Gaza continues and rioting by both Jews and Arabs ripped through Israel’s mixed cities, those who support coexistence have been taking to the streets and making their voices heard.

A video and picture posted to Twitter show hundreds of Jews and Arabs marching for coexistence near the Arab town of Abu Ghosh and the Jewish community of Mevaseret Zion.

אבו גוש/מבשרת,הפגנה משותפת יהודים/ערבים👇 pic.twitter.com/tAMZr3OhFS — Real News IL (@RealNewsIL) May 13, 2021

קצת תקווה מכל התמונות הזורמות מרחבי ישראל של הרוב המתון, הנורמלי ואוהב הארץ הזה, שיצא הערב החוצה לשמור על המדינה. ניצבים ביחד נגד האלימות. זו תמונה ממחלף חמד. קרדיט: שלומי עוזיאל. pic.twitter.com/LfuhyXHkSD — טל אלכסנדרוביץ – שגב (@talexandrovitz) May 13, 2021

Smaller demonstrations also took place in Haifa and the Jezreel Valley.

על רקע האירועים האלימים: כמאה תושבים, יהודים וערבים, בעצרת שותפות בצומת נהלל בעמק יזרעאל. המוחים קוראים להנמיך את הלהבות משני הצדדים ולא לפגוע ברקמת החיים המשותפת

(מיכל וסרמן) pic.twitter.com/M4Hnmfwl35 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 13, 2021

Video also emerged of Jewish and Arab staffers at Ha’emek Medical Center in Afula singing together in favor of peace.

סלאם עוד יבוא שלום עלינו ועל כולם.سلام * עשרות אנשי צוות, ערבים ויהודים פצחו בשירת שיר של שלום, בהתכנסות שהתקיימה במרכז הרפואי העמק בעפולה pic.twitter.com/Y6UuHO2DPt — sami abdulhamid سامي عبد الحميد (@samiaah10) May 13, 2021

A picture was posted of Jewish and Arab staff at the Safra Children Hospital in Ramat Gan holding signs supporting coexistence in Hebrew and Arabic.