Hundreds Gather in Marches for Coexistence as Jewish-Arab Violence Rocks Mixed Cities

May 13, 2021 3:10 pm
0

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Arabs and Jews demonstrate for coexistence near Jerusalem, May 13, 2021. Photo: Twitter.

As rocket attacks from Gaza continues and rioting by both Jews and Arabs ripped through Israel’s mixed cities, those who support coexistence have been taking to the streets and making their voices heard.

A video and picture posted to Twitter show hundreds of Jews and Arabs marching for coexistence near the Arab town of Abu Ghosh and the Jewish community of Mevaseret Zion.

Smaller demonstrations also took place in Haifa and the Jezreel Valley.

Video also emerged of Jewish and Arab staffers at Ha’emek Medical Center in Afula singing together in favor of peace.

A picture was posted of Jewish and Arab staff at the Safra Children Hospital in Ramat Gan holding signs supporting coexistence in Hebrew and Arabic.

