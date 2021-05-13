Thursday, May 13th | 2 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai Calls Israeli Actions ‘Crime Against Humanity’

IDF Prepares for Potential Gaza Ground Operation as Hamas Rockets Continue to Pound Central, Southern Israel

Pro-Wrestler Slanders Israel and Supports Terror; WWE, NBC, Fox Refuse to Respond

Yet Again, the Media Blames Israel for a Conflict Hamas Started

Greta Thunberg Laments Violence in Jerusalem and Gaza: ‘I’m Not Against Israel or Palestine’

Palestinian Miscalculations Have Led to a New Violence, Possible War

Israeli Appeasement and Palestinian Violence

‘A Child Who Was All Love’: Israeli Soldier Killed by Anti-Tank Rocket Laid to Rest

The Jihad Within Israel

Father of Six-Year-Old Boy Killed in Sderot Rocket Strike: ‘I Don’t Know How to Tell His Mother’

May 13, 2021 9:30 am
0

Blinken Calls for End to Gaza Rockets in Conversation With PA’s Abbas

avatar by i24 News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State Department Washington, U.S. April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis.

i24 News – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Wednesday, urging an end to rocket attacks as Gaza terrorists targeted Tel Aviv and other central Israeli cities.

“I spoke with President Abbas about the ongoing situation in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza,” Blinken tweeted. “I expressed condolences for the loss of life. I emphasized the need to end rocket attacks and deescalate tensions.”

Terrorists from the Gaza Strip targeted Israeli communities overnight in the central part of the country, including Tel Aviv. One rocket landed in a residential area in Petach Tikva, with a fire breaking out in a building. No one was seriously injured.

Israel’s military said it killed several Hamas commanders and destroyed major buildings used by the organization in airstrikes overnight, including a home belonging to a battalion leader.

Earlier, Blinken said he thought “Israel has an extra burden in trying to do everything they possibly can to avoid civilian casualties.”

Violence also broke out between Arab-Israeli and Jewish civilians in communities throughout the country, with lynchings reported in Bat Yam, Umm al-Fahm, and Acre.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.