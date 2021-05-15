Saturday, May 15th | 5 Sivan 5781

Biden Makes First Call to Abbas Amid Israel-Gaza Fighting

May 15, 2021 4:24 pm
Biden Makes First Call to Abbas Amid Israel-Gaza Fighting

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas meets with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit (not pictured) in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday held his first phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since taking office, amid heavy fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip.

Biden has dispatched an envoy to try to quell the violence that has killed dozens in Gaza and at least 10 in Israel, but US, regional and international efforts have yet to show any signs of progress.

Biden “stressed the need for Hamas to cease firing rockets into Israel,” and the two men “expressed their shared concern that innocent civilians, including children, have tragically lost their lives amidst the ongoing violence,” a summary of the call released by the White House said.

Biden also conveyed the “US commitment to strengthening the US-Palestinian partnership” and highlighted his administration’s recent decision to restore aid to the West Bank and Gaza that had been cut under former President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu: Israel Will Keep Retaliating to Attacks, Protect Citizens from Hamas

i24 News – Israel will continue to respond to attacks and will protect its citizens from Hamas terrorists, Prime Minister...

A summary of the call released by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Biden said he opposes the eviction of Palestinians from eastern Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah, though the White House account of the conversation did not mention the case.

A long-running legal case over the evictions helped ignite tension in the holy city and spark fighting between Israel and Gaza militants.

But the PA exerts little influence over Gaza and its Islamist rulers Hamas, which seized control of the Palestinian enclave in 2007 after a bloody falling out with Abbas’s Fatah party.

The United States considers Hamas a terrorist organization, and does not talk to the group.

Some analysts say Hamas appeared to see the escalation with Israel as an opportunity to marginalize Abbas and present itself as the guardian of Palestinians in Jerusalem, whose eastern sector they seek for a future state.

