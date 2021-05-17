IDF Strikes 5 Houses of High-Ranking Hamas Commanders in Gaza

i24 News – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said that it launched strikes at five homes of high-ranking Hamas commanders in aerial attacks, adding that all of the houses were used as part of Hamas’s terrorist infrastructure.

The IDF listed the names of the Hamas commanders that the houses belonged to, including Izz al-Din Hadad, a senior member of the Hamas military wing and the head of combat support during recent hostilities.

Amjad Abu Najeh’s house was also hit. He is the Nuhba battalion chief and according to the IDF directed attacks from his home.

The other three homes belonged to Ibrahim Muhammad Mustafa Qareh, commander of the southern Khan Yunis battalion; Ahmed Shamali, commander of the Nuhba battalion in Shuja’iyya; and Nasim Abu ‘Ajuna, commander of the Beit Lahia battalion.

Since the beginning of Operation Guardian of the Walls on May 10, the IDF said it has struck more than 820 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip and killed in excess of 130 terrorists.