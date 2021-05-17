Monday, May 17th | 7 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Tells Netanyahu US Supports Gaza Ceasefire, Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

Rockets Fired from Lebanon Set Off Sirens in Northern Israel

IDF Strikes 5 Houses of High-Ranking Hamas Commanders in Gaza

Jewish Man Hurt in Lod Riots Dies of Wounds

Israel-Gaza Conflict Rages On Despite US, Regional Diplomacy

Biden Administration Approved $735 Million Arms Sale to Israel

UN General Assembly to Meet Over Mideast Violence on Thursday

German, Dutch Leaders Express Strong Support for Israel’s Right to Defend Itself

Ceasefire Between Israel, Hamas ‘Absolutely Necessary,’ Says France’s Macron, Egypt’s Sisi

US Working ‘Intensively’ to End Israeli-Palestinian Hostilities – Blinken

May 17, 2021 4:26 pm
0

IDF Strikes 5 Houses of High-Ranking Hamas Commanders in Gaza

avatar by i24 News

Smoke billows following an Israeli strike on Gaza City on May 17, 2021. Photo: MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

i24 News – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said that it launched strikes at five homes of high-ranking Hamas commanders in aerial attacks, adding that all of the houses were used as part of Hamas’s terrorist infrastructure.

The IDF listed the names of the Hamas commanders that the houses belonged to, including Izz al-Din Hadad, a senior member of the Hamas military wing and the head of combat support during recent hostilities.

Amjad Abu Najeh’s house was also hit. He is the Nuhba battalion chief and according to the IDF directed attacks from his home.

The other three homes belonged to Ibrahim Muhammad Mustafa Qareh, commander of the southern Khan Yunis battalion; Ahmed Shamali, commander of the Nuhba battalion in Shuja’iyya; and Nasim Abu ‘Ajuna, commander of the Beit Lahia battalion.

Since the beginning of Operation Guardian of the Walls on May 10, the IDF said it has struck more than 820 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip and killed in excess of 130 terrorists.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.